Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,028,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

