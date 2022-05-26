Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

