Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

NYSE:STK opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.