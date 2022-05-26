Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $246,000.
NYSE:STK opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.26.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.