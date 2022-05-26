Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

CMCO stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

