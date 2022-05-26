Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

CMCO stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

