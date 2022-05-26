Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($77.66) to €76.00 ($80.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.98) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
