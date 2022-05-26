Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

MGDDF traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.