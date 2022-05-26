Comparing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Rating) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debt Resolve and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80

Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $156.04, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 11.29% 18.99% 10.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $6.99 billion 5.58 $789.00 million $2.76 50.25

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Debt Resolve on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debt Resolve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

