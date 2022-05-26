COMSYS (OTC:CMSYF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

COMSYS (OTC:CMSYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COMSYS stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. COMSYS has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Get COMSYS alerts:

About COMSYS (Get Rating)

COMSYS Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunications construction, electrical facilities construction, and information processing related businesses in Japan. It constructs wired and wireless networks, cable TV and related facilities, access networks, mobile facilities, and electric power facilities; installs, replaces, and removes metal and optical fiber communication cables; installs and replaces utility poles; installs, relocates, and removes communication and information processing equipment in communication stations and data centers; and installs mobile phone base stations and wirings, as well as handles configuration settings and troubleshooting of communication equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.