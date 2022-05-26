CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CNMD opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,999. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONMED by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

