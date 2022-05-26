Conn’s (CONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Conn’s to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,260. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conn’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.