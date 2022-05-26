ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Nicholas G. Olds Sells 19,200 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COP traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.41. 317,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

