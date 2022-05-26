Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

