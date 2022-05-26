Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.