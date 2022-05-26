Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 216.3% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

