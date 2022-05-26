Contrasting Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 26.20% 7.22% 3.03% Ready Capital 42.45% 14.29% 1.90%

This table compares RPT Realty and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $213.49 million 4.71 $68.64 million $0.61 19.36 Ready Capital $403.50 million 3.00 $157.74 million $2.32 6.19

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RPT Realty and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ready Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.66%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. RPT Realty pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ready Capital beats RPT Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC, acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC, originates residential mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

