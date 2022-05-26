Contrasting Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iHuman has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -3.95% -5.86% -3.28% Tarena International -13.18% N/A -19.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHuman and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 0.87 -$5.81 million ($0.10) -24.20 Tarena International $374.50 million 0.09 -$74.47 million ($2.79) -1.04

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarena International. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iHuman beats Tarena International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

