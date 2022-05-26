Contrasting Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Technology Solutions and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Kubient -370.08% -44.41% -38.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kubient $2.74 million 5.01 -$10.29 million ($0.85) -1.13

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kubient.

Risk and Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.81, meaning that its stock price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Technology Solutions and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 524.93%.

Summary

Kubient beats Technology Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

