Contrasting Vistra (NYSE:VST) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heliogen and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 97.86%. Vistra has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Vistra.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17% Vistra 4.03% 13.60% 2.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 83.39 -$142.19 million N/A N/A Vistra $12.08 billion 0.93 -$1.27 billion $0.81 32.22

Heliogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra.

Summary

Vistra beats Heliogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

