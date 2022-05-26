Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.700-$14.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.70-$14.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $339.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.34 and a 200-day moving average of $394.72. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.78.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.