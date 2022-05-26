Cormark Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
