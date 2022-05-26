CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill Sells 1,750 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSGP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

