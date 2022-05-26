Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $38.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

