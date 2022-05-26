Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $38.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE CUZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $42.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
