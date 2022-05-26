Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.50 ($62.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($76.60) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Covestro from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

