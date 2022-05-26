Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Covestro stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is 34.02%.
About Covestro (Get Rating)
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covestro (COVTY)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.