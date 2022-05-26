Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Barclays

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

