Cowen Begins Coverage on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 35.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

