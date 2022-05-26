Cowen Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.15. 5,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,859. MasTec has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.