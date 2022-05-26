Credit Suisse Group Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $180.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.55. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Splunk by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 70.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

