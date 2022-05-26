Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 673,757 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 147,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,044. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

