Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Update

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS COPHF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Creso Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products, as well as supplies cannabis retail products.

