Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $11,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

