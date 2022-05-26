Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at SVB Leerink

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $541,186.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

