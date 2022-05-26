Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

