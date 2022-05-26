Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$17.02 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

