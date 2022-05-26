CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $200.00.

5/19/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $241.00.

4/11/2022 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

