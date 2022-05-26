CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.48. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.89.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.