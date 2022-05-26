CSFB Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.54.

BMO stock traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,282. The stock has a market cap of C$91.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.06.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

