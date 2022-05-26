CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in May

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

CSL stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. CSL has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

