CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.