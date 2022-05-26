CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $579.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

