CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Director Ye Jane Li Sells 4,000 Shares

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 7,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $40.03.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTS shares. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CTS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.