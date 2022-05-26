CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEVMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CEVMY stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

