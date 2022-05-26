Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 602,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,811. Cue Health has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $363,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Cue Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $145,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

