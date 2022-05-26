Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wolfe Research from $161.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

