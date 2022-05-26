Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Franklin R. Changdiaz Sells 1,560 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $202.62 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

