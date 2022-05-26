CureVac’s (CVAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 107.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

CVAC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 6,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,113. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

