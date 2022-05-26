CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.85.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
