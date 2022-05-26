CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of CYBR opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

