CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.
Shares of CYBR opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
