Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 65.3% in May

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the April 30th total of 347,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Cyren stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.54. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

