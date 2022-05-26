D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt Sells 1,948 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DHI stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $72.86. 4,970,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

